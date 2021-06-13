FY2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Lifted by Analyst

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the construction company will earn $10.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on THO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

NYSE THO opened at $114.10 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

