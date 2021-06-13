FY2022 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Barclays upped their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $189.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.67. Five Below has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

