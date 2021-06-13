Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is a drug development company engaged in the development new therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The Company uses its carbohydrate technology that targets galectin proteins, the key mediators of biologic and pathologic function. Galectin Therapeutics uses naturally occurring carbohydrate polymers with galactose residues to create complex carbohydrates with specific molecular weights. Galectin Therapeutics, formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $217.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.35.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

