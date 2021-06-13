Gary McGrath Sells 15,616 Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

LON ZTF opened at GBX 480 ($6.27) on Friday. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 342 ($4.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £233.38 million and a PE ratio of 32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 430.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of Zotefoams in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

