Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Sells $1,126,429.54 in Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $1,126,429.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,099.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $155,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00.

Shares of GATO opened at $18.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $3,638,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $19,592,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

