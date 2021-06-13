Gemini Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $182.87 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.44 or 0.00781739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.20 or 0.08262894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00086617 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 182,360,931 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

