GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 29,700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GeoPetro Resources stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. GeoPetro Resources has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
GeoPetro Resources Company Profile
