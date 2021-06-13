Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €111.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.10 ($108.35) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.87 ($118.67).

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €73.65 ($86.65) and a 12-month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €89.67.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

