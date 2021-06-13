Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.27. Glencore shares last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 170,608 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

