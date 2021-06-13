Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) PT Raised to $24.00

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE GSL opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $739.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.27.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

