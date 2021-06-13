Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Short Interest Update

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 173.6% from the May 13th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000.

