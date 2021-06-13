GoldFund (GFUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $111.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $276,540.97 and $111.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008497 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010143 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001201 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

