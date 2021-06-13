Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 646,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $153,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,431. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $253.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.42.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

