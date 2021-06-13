Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $143.55 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $143,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avient by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avient by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE AVNT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.02.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

