Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $148.35 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.88% of Helen of Troy worth $148,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 446,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,079,000 after buying an additional 205,973 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,264,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.86. The company had a trading volume of 175,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,800. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

