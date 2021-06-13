Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 583,838 Shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,860,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,838 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 70.19% of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF worth $163,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period.

Shares of GINN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.97.

