Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases $157,200.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $32,020.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00.

On Monday, May 24th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00.

On Friday, May 21st, David Golub acquired 4,677 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19.

On Wednesday, May 19th, David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

GBDC opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

