Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDFF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

