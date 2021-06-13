Graft Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,794.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $250,517.86 and $37,794.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.69 or 0.00666671 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Graft Coin Trading

