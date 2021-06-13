Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.85. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 138,840 shares trading hands.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$304.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.93 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

