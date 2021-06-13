GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Morgan acquired 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $132,342.00.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

OTCMKTS:GRRB remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. GrandSouth Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $24.96.

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, IRA accounts, interest on lawyer's trust accounts, and other deposits.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.