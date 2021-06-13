Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the May 13th total of 133,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Greenrose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNRS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 75,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Greenrose Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

