Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 374 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,962. Accenture plc has a one year low of $194.83 and a one year high of $294.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

