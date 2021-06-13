Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,339,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,802,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 326,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 51,932 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. 4,867,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

