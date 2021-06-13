Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,339,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,802,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 326,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 51,932 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.21. 4,867,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.