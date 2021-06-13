Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $40.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,679. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

