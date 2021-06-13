Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.67. Guess’ reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Guess’ news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of Guess’ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Guess’ by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GES stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 480,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

