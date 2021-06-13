H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a growth of 263.9% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 25,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,263. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98. H2O Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.87%.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.