Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Given Buy Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$8.52 on Wednesday.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

