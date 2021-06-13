Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Halma stock opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.73) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,568.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a PE ratio of 58.69. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,785.32 ($36.39).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

