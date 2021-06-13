Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HTLZF remained flat at $$1.66 on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HTLZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hamilton Thorne in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from $2.10 to $2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

