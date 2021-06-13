Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
HVRRY opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.