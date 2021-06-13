Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HVRRY opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $1.974 dividend. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

