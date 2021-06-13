Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 40,884.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 7.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $261,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,327 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $118.25 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85. The company has a market capitalization of $613.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

