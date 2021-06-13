Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,513.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,351.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,526.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

