Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $42.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $42,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.10.

VRTX stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

