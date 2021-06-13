Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after acquiring an additional 621,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.73 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

