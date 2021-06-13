Hartline Investment Corp Acquires 37,862 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.