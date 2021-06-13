Hartline Investment Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $46,939,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 510.7% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.7% during the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 131,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $123.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

