Hartline Investment Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 78.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 196.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 107.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chegg by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Chegg by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.22.

Chegg stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -147.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

