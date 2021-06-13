Hartline Investment Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hartline Investment Corp reduced its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $48.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

