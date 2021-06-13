Hartline Investment Corp Sells 280 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hartline Investment Corp cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,656,000 after buying an additional 2,885,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,620,000 after purchasing an additional 415,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,107,000 after purchasing an additional 388,328 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,967,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,938 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77.

