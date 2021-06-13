Hartline Investment Corp Sells 30 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.9% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 170,345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $113,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 15.9% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 32.5% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $609.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $652.58. The company has a market capitalization of $587.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.70 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.