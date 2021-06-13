Hashgard Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $157,595.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashgard has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00060246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00022495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.30 or 0.00810231 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.15 or 0.08135847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00084353 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

