Head-To-Head Analysis: UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) and Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Rocket Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94% Rocket Companies 19.96% 139.59% 28.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations for UWM Holdings Co. Class and Rocket Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rocket Companies 2 12 4 0 2.11

UWM Holdings Co. Class presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Rocket Companies has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given Rocket Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Companies is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UWM Holdings Co. Class and Rocket Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A Rocket Companies $15.74 billion 2.61 $197.95 million $3.19 6.48

Rocket Companies has higher revenue and earnings than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Rocket Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 93.2% of Rocket Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rocket Companies beats UWM Holdings Co. Class on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc. engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business. Its solutions also include Core Digital Media, a digital social and display advertiser in the mortgage, insurance, and education sectors; Nexsys, a fintech company, which offers a suite of essential tech solutions for mortgage origination and closing processes through digitization and automation; Lendesk, a technology services company that provides a point of sale system for mortgage professionals and a loan origination system for private lenders; and Edison Financial, a digital mortgage startup. In addition, the company originates, closes, sells, and services agency-conforming loans. Rocket Companies, Inc. was founded in in 1985 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. Rocket Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Rock Holdings, Inc.

