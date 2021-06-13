Head-To-Head Comparison: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) and US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GFL Environmental and US Ecology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 3 8 0 2.73 US Ecology 0 1 1 0 2.50

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $36.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.23%. US Ecology has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.18%. Given US Ecology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Ecology is more favorable than GFL Environmental.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.7% of GFL Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of US Ecology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of US Ecology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Ecology has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GFL Environmental and US Ecology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $3.22 billion 3.35 -$742.69 million $0.13 253.92 US Ecology $933.85 million 1.26 -$389.36 million $0.61 61.03

US Ecology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental. US Ecology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GFL Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GFL Environmental and US Ecology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -21.35% 1.50% 0.56% US Ecology -9.99% 1.40% 0.48%

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services. The Field Services segment provides safe and compliant logistics, and response solutions, which includes specialty waste packaging, collection, transportation, and total waste management; land and marine based emergency response, OSRO standby compliance, remediation, and industrial services. The Energy Waste segment provides safe and compliant energy waste management, and critical support services to up-stream oil and gas customers. Its services include spill containment and site remediation; equipment cleaning and maintenance services; specialty equipment rental, including tanks, pumps, and containment; safety monitoring and management; and transportation and disposal. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, and waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

