Head to Head Comparison: NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) & Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get NetObjects alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NetObjects and Adobe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Adobe 0 5 20 0 2.80

Adobe has a consensus target price of $561.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Adobe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than NetObjects.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.4% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NetObjects has a beta of 4.29, meaning that its stock price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NetObjects and Adobe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adobe $12.87 billion 20.11 $5.26 billion $8.58 63.08

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than NetObjects.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Adobe 40.68% 36.30% 19.23%

Summary

Adobe beats NetObjects on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals; and marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing, and optimizing customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.