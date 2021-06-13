HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. HeadHunter Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.