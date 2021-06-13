HeartBout Price Down 10% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $154,043.28 and approximately $17.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

