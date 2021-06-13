Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $28.01 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQC. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

