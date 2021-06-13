Heartland Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 4.09% of CPI Aerostructures worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.68.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

