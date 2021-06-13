Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123,161 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.93.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.89.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

